Central China Securities Announces 2024 Extraordinary Meeting

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 27, 2024, in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Key resolutions include amendments to the Articles of Association, a change in the accounting firm for the annual audit, and the purchase of liability insurance for directors and senior management. Shareholders are invited to attend and vote on these significant company decisions.

