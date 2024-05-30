News & Insights

Central China Real Estate Unanimous AGM Approvals

May 30, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Central China Real Estate (DE:AJ5) has released an update.

Central China Real Estate Limited announced unanimous approval of all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, auditor appointment, and authorization for share issuance and repurchase. Shareholders showcased full support with 100% votes in favor for the majority of resolutions and over 99% for share-related mandates.

