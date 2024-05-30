Central China Real Estate Unanimous AGM Approvals

Central China Real Estate (DE:AJ5) has released an update.

Central China Real Estate Limited announced unanimous approval of all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, auditor appointment, and authorization for share issuance and repurchase. Shareholders showcased full support with 100% votes in favor for the majority of resolutions and over 99% for share-related mandates.

For further insights into DE:AJ5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.