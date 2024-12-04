News & Insights

Central China New Life Ltd. Appoints New Auditor

December 04, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Central China New Life Ltd. (HK:9983) has released an update.

Central China New Life Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers with Prism Hong Kong Limited due to a disagreement over the audit fee. The company believes this move will help control costs and support future business development, ensuring it aligns with shareholder interests. The transition is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s annual audit for 2024.

