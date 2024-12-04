Central China New Life Ltd. Appoints New Auditor

Central China New Life Ltd. (HK:9983) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central China New Life Ltd. has announced a change in auditors, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers with Prism Hong Kong Limited due to a disagreement over the audit fee. The company believes this move will help control costs and support future business development, ensuring it aligns with shareholder interests. The transition is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s annual audit for 2024.

For further insights into HK:9983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.