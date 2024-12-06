Central China Management Reports Decline Amid Expansion

Central China Management Company Limited (HK:9982) has released an update.

Central China Management Company Limited has reported a significant decline in its contracted sales and newly contracted projects for the eleven months ending November 2024. The company experienced a 52.5% drop in contracted sales, totaling RMB12,157 million, and a 48.8% decrease in contracted sales GFA. Despite these challenges, the company continues to expand beyond Henan province, managing projects in nine other regions.

