Central banks scale back dollar repos as market tensions ease

David Milliken Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The Bank of England said on Thursday that it and other major central banks would reduce the frequency of 7-day dollar liquidity operations to once a week from Sept. 1 due to low demand and reduced financial market tension.

The BoE, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank launched daily U.S. dollar operations in March due to money market tensions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These central banks stand ready to re-adjust the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions," the BoE said, echoing statements from other central banks.

From Sept. 1, the 7-day dollar repos will only take place on Wednesdays. Currently they take are held three times a week, when they often get zero demand from financial institutions.

The BoE said weekly operations to provide 84-day U.S. dollar liquidity would continue unchanged.

