News & Insights

Central banks of Indonesia and Singapore start trial on cross-border QR code payments

Credit: REUTERS/Supri Supri

August 16, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it had started a trial of cross-border QR code payments with its Singaporean counterpart.

Both have set a target of introducing the system in the second half of this year, according to an earlier statement from Singapore's central bank.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.