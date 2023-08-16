Central banks of Indonesia and Singapore start trial on cross-border QR code payments

JAKARTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it had started a trial of cross-border QR code payments with its Singaporean counterpart.

Both have set a target of introducing the system in the second half of this year, according to an earlier statement from Singapore's central bank.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

