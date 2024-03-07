Central banks of India, Indonesia sign agreement to promote use of local currencies

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and Indonesia have signed an agreement to promote use of local currencies, Bank Indonesia said on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding covers all current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions and any other economic and financial transactions as agreed by both countries, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

