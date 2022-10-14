Central banks get sucked into financial black hole

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - “In physics, escape velocity refers to the speed necessary to escape from a planet’s gravitational pull.” This comment from 2014 was not made by a physicist but by the then-governor of the Bank of England. Mark Carney argued that ultra-easy money would propel the British economy out of its post-crisis stupor. That never happened. Instead, as Carney’s successor, Andrew Bailey, is discovering, the central bank’s zero-interest rate policy more closely resembles a black hole, a monstrous dead star whose gravitational force is so powerful nothing can escape its grasp.

Central bankers around the world want to bring inflation down by returning interest rates to “normal” levels. The BoE’s current rate of 2.25% is just over a third its average post-war level. Despite having risen steeply this year to around 4.5%, yields on 10-year government bonds are still more than 5 percentage points below the current level of inflation. Yet Britain’s economy and financial system are starting to buckle. To see why, consider the exposure of households, governments, and corporations.

The British like to moan about super-expensive houses. The reality is mortgage costs in recent years have been extremely low. Homebuyers responded to the availability of cheap loans by taking on more debt. As a result, the average UK mortgage has grown to 3.4 times average income, up from 1.5 times in the early 1980s, according to housing analyst Neal Hudson.

This was tolerable at last year’s mortgage rates of around 2%. But it’s left many homeowners extremely vulnerable to higher interest rates. Earlier this month, the cost of a two-year fixed-rate mortgage shot up to 6%. Around 1.5 million of these loans are due to reset at the higher rate over the next 12 months. In order to restore affordability, UK house prices may have to fall by more than a third, Hudson estimates.

The UK government finds itself in a similar predicament. Pandemic lockdowns produced the largest peacetime fiscal deficits ever seen. The state financed the shortfall at the lowest borrowing costs since the Bank of England opened for business in 1694. Since 2007, the British national debt has climbed from 34% to 95% of GDP. But the government’s debt service payments as a share of tax revenues fell by nearly half. Last year, the state paid 1.1% on its borrowings, down from 5.8% before the 2008 global financial crisis.

The BoE provided a helping hand. Not only did the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street cut its policy rate to near zero, it also bought vast quantities of UK government debt through its quantitative easing programme. It still holds around 840 billion pounds. Gilt yields came down, reducing the cost of new debt. The BoE also remitted the interest payments it received on its bond holdings to the Treasury, while last year charging just 10 basis points on its massive loan to the government.

Central bankers tend to view quantitative easing as a monetary operation. But from a financial perspective it involves swapping fixed-rate for floating-rate debt. According to a House of Lords report published last year, the BoE’s securities purchases reduced the effective average maturity profile of UK government debt from nearly 15 years in 2007 to just over 10 years. As a result, the government’s fiscal position is more exposed to interest rate fluctuations. “Lower short-term rates are reflected more quickly in Government borrowing costs,” concluded the Lords committee, whose members include former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King.

The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility estimated last year that a 1 percentage point increase in interest rates would raise the cost of servicing the government debt by nearly 1% of GDP. If the British government borrowed at its average historic rate of 6%, debt servicing costs would consume some 16% of tax revenues – more than five times last year’s level.

Corporate debt has also climbed sharply around the world. While the level of British non-financial company debt (relative to GDP) declined slightly after 2008, American companies have been on a borrowing binge. U.S. corporate credit now exceeds 80% of GDP, up 15 percentage points since 2008, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Yet American companies’ debt servicing costs fell over this period.

The quality of U.S. corporate debt also deteriorated significantly. Around half of investment-grade corporate debt now carries a triple-B rating, just a notch above junk. Last year, private equity firms completed deals worth more than a trillion dollars, while buyouts of American public companies reached a record multiple of earnings, according to Bain. Buyouts are partly financed by leveraged loans whose interest payments are tied to short-term rates.

Until recently investors had a near limitless appetite for such debt. Low risk-free rates drove savings out of banks and into credit markets, where yields were higher. Since 2007, U.S. credit funds enjoyed nearly $3 trillion of inflows. Unexpected monetary tightening and the prospect of an economic downturn pose a challenge for credit funds, especially those that have to dump assets when investors bail out. “Liquidity tends to be high when there’s lots of buyers but not so much when there’s lots of sellers, particularly in credit,” writes investment strategist Gerard Minack, who fears market volatility will rise as corporate defaults pick up. Recent turbulence in the market for UK gilts prompted several UK real estate funds to restrict investor redemptions.

After 2008, developed economies never achieved the escape velocity necessary to enable central banks to normalise monetary policy. It’s now clear that interest rates cannot return to their historic norms without crashing house prices, undermining government finances and roiling credit markets. Not only has the Bank of England failed to raise interest rates in line with inflation, but it’s repeatedly intervened to prop up the markets. As a financial black hole opens up, central banks will be forced to stop tightening. The “pivot” long-awaited by investors is at hand.

