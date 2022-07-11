Central banks face key decisions on digital currency, says BIS

Central banks will have to make "fundamental" decisions on cross-border access for a digital version of their currency to serve as a means of payment effectively, a committee at the Bank for International Settlements said on Monday.

"Central banks must make critical choices on the access of non-residents and foreign financial institutions to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), as well as ensuring multinational interoperability, to fully harness the potential for CBDCs to enhance cross-border payments," the BIS committee said in a statement.

