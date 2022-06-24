Central banker Lowe does not expect recession in Australia

John Revill Reuters
Published

Australia's most senior central banker does not expect the country to slip into a recession as it tackles high inflation, he told an event in Zurich on Friday.

"There's a huge amount of resilience in the Australian economy," Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said. "I'm not expecting there to be a recession, but we are on a narrow path back to low inflation."

"There is a path for inflation to come down without too much pain, but it's a narrow path," he said.

