Central Bank of Ireland Expands Anti-Money Laundering Regime

Cryptocurrency companies in the Republic of Ireland will have to comply with anti-money laundering rules, the country’s central bank has warned.

Cryptocurrency traders in Ireland will no longer be able to buy and sell anonymously, the Irish Independent reported Tuesday.

Companies offering buying and selling services for cryptocurrency will have to complete due diligence on their customers to account for provenance and destination of their funds.

This will bring cryptocurrency organisations on to the same plain as mainstream financial services providers.

The new requirements will effect in April when the European Union’s 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive enters into Irish law.

Coinbase Custody International calls Ireland home while Facebook’s Diem project is also likely to have a presence there.

