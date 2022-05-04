Central Bank of Bahrain raises key policy rate by 50 bps to 1.75%

CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain said on Wednesday it raised its key policy rate, on its one-week deposit facility, by 50 basis points to 1.75%, moving in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the Bahraini dinar is pegged to the dollar.

The CBB also hiked its overnight deposit rate and lending rates by 50 bps to 1.5% and 3% respectively, and its four-week deposit rate was increased by 25 bps to 2.5%.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba)

