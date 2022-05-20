Central bank independence key in times of global volatility-Canada finance minister

US Markets

OTTAWA, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's finance minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday it is important in periods of global volatility to express confidence in the central bank and a clear commitment to its independence from political interference.

"It is clear to us all that we are living through a period of global volatility. We have COVID. We have the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have China's zero-COVID policy," Freeland told reporters after G7 talks in Munich, Germany.

"In this environment, responsible political leadership means reinforcing for Canadians, and for the world, our government's very clear commitment to the independence of the Bank of Canada and our confidence in the Bank of Canada."

