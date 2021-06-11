Central bank digital currency would be a historic innovation, says BoE's Bailey

Contributors
David Millken Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

If central banks launch digital versions of their currencies it would be one of the biggest innovations in central bank history, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday.

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - If central banks launch digital versions of their currencies it would be one of the biggest innovations in central bank history, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday.

"I am very encouraged by progress on that front, I am very encouraged by that fact that we are getting to grips with what is a critical innovation," Bailey said at the launch of a joint innovation hub with the Bank for International Settlements.

"If this comes to pass, it will be one of the most fundamental innovations in the history of central banking. It will move us into a new era," Bailey said.

(Reporting by David Millken and Huw Jones)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More