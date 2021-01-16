Cryptocurrencies

Central Bank Digital Currencies Not a ‘Fad,’ MetLife Investment Says

William Foxley CoinDesk
MetLife

Institutional investor MetLife Investment Management (MIM) has released a new macro strategy primer outlining the forthcoming role of blockchain-based assets, particularly central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

  • MIM, founded in 1868, states that CBDCs are a logical progression of money and technology that are “unlikely [to] be a passing fad,” according to the primer released Jan. 8.
  • The investments giant also notes that a “true CBDC launch among Western countries seems unlikely to occur anytime soon” as key technical questions have yet to be addressed.
  • “However, just as the dreams of cryptocurrency developers tend to be rather lofty, so are those of various CBDC initiatives,” the document states.
  • MIM had some $651 billion in assets under management (AUM), as of September 2020.

