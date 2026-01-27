Central Bancompany Reports Higher Q4 Profit On Net Interest Income Growth

(RTTNews) - Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported a strong increase in fourth-quarter earnings, supported by higher net interest income.

Net income rose to $107.59 million, or $0.47 per share, from $61.89 million, or $0.28 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $107.59 million, or $0.47 per share, compared with $91.78 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior-year period.

Net interest income increased to $206.46 million from $182.41 million a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses totaled $3.02 million, up from $2.62 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

CBC shares closed at $24.58 on Monday, up 1.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.