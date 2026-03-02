Central Bancompany CEO Buys Nearly $1 Milllion Worth of Shares as Stock Rises Post-IPO

Key Points

Central Bancompany's President and CEO purchased 40,000 shares in February, adding nearly $1 million in assets to his portfolio.

The company is only about three months removed from its IPO, which was on Nov. 19, 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Central Bancompany ›

John Ross, President and CEO of Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC), reported the open-market purchase of 40,000 shares valued at approximately $980,000 on Feb. 6, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 40,000 Transaction value ~$980,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 82,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 401,450 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2 Million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($24.50); post-transaction value based on the market close price on Feb. 6, 2026.

Key questions

How does this purchase affect Ross John Thomas's ownership structure?

This open-market acquisition increased direct holdings from 42,000 to 82,000 shares, while indirect holdings via Central Trust Company were unchanged at 401,450 shares.

This open-market acquisition increased direct holdings from 42,000 to 82,000 shares, while indirect holdings via Central Trust Company were unchanged at 401,450 shares. What portion of the insider’s total equity stake was involved in the transaction?

The purchase represented 9.02% of the insider's combined direct and indirect ownership as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $24.50 Market capitalization $5.80 Billion Number of employees 2,800 1-yr return 75.55%

*Price and 1-year return are based on Feb. 28, 2026 data.

Company snapshot

Central Bancompany, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating across several Midwestern and Southern states, including Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. Serving individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, and government entities, the company offers a comprehensive suite of community banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance, and payment solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

When looking at Central Bancompany’s financials, it makes sense why they decided to go public in November 2025. The company has consistent growth in interest income and non-interest income, overall revenue, and net income. The bank also plans to continue expanding, with future locations in St. Louis and Denver.

What’s rare about Central Bancompany is that it currently has a negative beta (as of Feb. 26, 2026), which often signals that a stock may move in the opposite direction of the S&P 500. With the stock still very young in the market, it’s difficult to determine whether that inverse relationship will hold, but it’s interesting because negative betas aren’t common among banks and are actually quite rare across all equity securities.

If seen, negative betas are often displayed in assets such as gold, utility stocks, and defensive ETFs. Nonetheless, this could be a sign that CBC could be a potential hedge against the market. But more time is needed to determine if that beta score will hold up. Otherwise, with about 10% growth since its IPO, CBC’s stock continues to rise gradually. Just beware of the potential post-IPO price drops that often occur with newly listed stocks.

Should you buy stock in Central Bancompany right now?

Before you buy stock in Central Bancompany, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Central Bancompany wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.