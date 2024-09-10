Central Asia Metals HY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2024 rose to $23.79 million or 12.48 cents per share from $21.01 million or 11.06 cents per share in the prior year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 12.54 cents from the prior year's 10.93 cents, reflecting stable operating profitability augmented by a positive foreign-exchange swing of $3.4 million.

Profit before income tax for the period was $36.62 million up from $32.91 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the period grew to $97.53 million from $93.61 million in the prior year, driven by an increase in copper sales of 100 tonnes and higher metal prices received for both copper and lead.

The company declared an interim dividend of 9 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 22 October 2024 to shareholders registered on 27 September 2024.

The company remains on track to meet its 2024 production guidance for Kounrad and expects Sasa to achieve the lower end of previous guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

