Central Asia Metals Executives Exercise Options

May 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Central Asia Metals (GB:CAML) has released an update.

Top executives at Central Asia Metals PLC have exercised options under the company’s Employee Share Plan 2011, with transactions for Non-Executive Chairman Nick Clarke, CEO Nigel Robinson, and Director of Corporate Development Louise Wrathall settled in cash based on the prevailing market quotations. No physical shares were traded in this process, but the cash settlement reflects the difference between market prices and the option exercise price. This move may indicate confidence among the leadership in the company’s prospects.

