Markets

Central Asia Metals To Acquire Cygnus Metals All-scrip Deal; Cygnus To Own 30% Of Combined Group

June 02, 2026 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML.L) on Tuesday announced it has agreed to acquire Cygnus Metals Ltd. (CYGGF, CY5.AX, CYG.V) in a deal valued at approximately A$232 million through an all-scrip scheme of arrangement.

The deal is expected to close in September 2026.

Under the terms of the deal, Cygnus shareholders will receive 0.06 new CAML shares for each Cygnus share held.

The deal values Cygnus at about A$0.176 per share and represents a 60% premium to its last closing price.

Cygnus shareholders are expected to own around 30% of the enlarged group upon completion of the transaction.

The deal will add the Chibougamau copper-gold project in Québec, Canada, to Central Asia Metals' portfolio.

The deal will increase the company's exposure to copper and gold.

The companies said the acquisition will enhance scale, geographic diversification and future growth potential, combining producing assets with a near-term development project.

Central Asia Metals is currently trading 0.39% higher at GBp 156 on the London Stock Exchange.

Cygnus is currently trading 8% lesser at CAD 0.1150 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.