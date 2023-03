TEGUCIGALPA, March 2 (Reuters) - The Central American Bank for Economic Integration approved $400 million in financing to Argentina for an anti-hunger plan, according to a statement by the development bank Thursday.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.