Central America development bank places record $1.25 bln in bonds

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Central American development bank said on Tuesday it had placed $1.25 billion in bonds in theglobal market aiming to use the funds to finance projects in the region.

The bonds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) carry a three year maturity, the bank's president, Dante Mossi, said in a news conference.

The bonds were oversubscribed, Mossi added, noting that there was demand to fulfill $2.6 billion in funds, despite the initial offer standing at $1 billion.

The bond issuance is the largest transaction in the CABEI's history, the bank said on Twitter.

CABEI backs public and private projects in the region, and has in recent months extended multimillion-dollar credit lines to countries like El Salvador and Costa Rica.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

