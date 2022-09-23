Central African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution

Adds details, background

BANGUI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Central African Republic's top court has annulled a commission for constitutional reforms in a blow to President Faustin-Archange Touadera' push for the removal of term limits so he can keep running for office, the court's president said on Friday.

Allies of Touadera proposed in May that the constitution be changed to remove presidential term limits, arguing that they were uncommon amongst most neighbouring countries.

Several other African presidents, including in Rwanda, Congo Republic, Ivory Coast and Guinea, have pushed through constitutional and other legal changes in recent years to allow themselves to stay in office.

Last week, Touadera installed a commission to draft the proposed changes. He had previously proposed amending the constitution to allow himself and other lawmakers to remain in office if elections are ever delayed.

Touadera was elected in 2016 in a vote that followed a civil war unleashed by the overthrow three years earlier of former President Francois Bozize. He was re-elected in 2020 amid an offensive by rebel groups, including those backing Bozize, that briefly threatened the capital Bangui.

(Reporting by Judicael Yongo; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew Cawthorne)

