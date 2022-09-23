Central African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution

BANGUI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Central African Republic's top court has annulled a commission established to propose constitutional reforms which could remove term limits allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to keep running for office, the court's president said on Friday.

