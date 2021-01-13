World Markets

Central African Republic security forces repel attack on capital - PM

Contributor
Antoine Rolland Reuters
Published

Security forces in Central African Republic have repelled an attack by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook.

BANGUI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Security forces in Central African Republic have repelled an attack by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook.

(Reporting by Antoine Rolland Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular