Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR - Pref. Shares - Class B (EBR.B) Price Target Decreased by 5.38% to 13.10

The average one-year price target for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR - Pref. Shares - Class B (NYSE:EBR.B) has been revised to 13.10 / share. This is an decrease of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 13.85 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.61 to a high of 17.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.14% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR - Pref. Shares - Class B. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBR.B is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 1,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 112K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 25.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBR.B by 65.61% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 88K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 42.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBR.B by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBR.B by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 58K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Legal & General Group holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

