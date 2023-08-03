Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR (EBR) Price Target Decreased by 9.97% to 11.38

The average one-year price target for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR (NYSE:EBR) has been revised to 11.38 / share. This is an decrease of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 12.64 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.21 to a high of 15.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.14% from the latest reported closing price of 8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 148 owner(s) or 57.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBR is 0.18%, a decrease of 51.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.22% to 24,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,610K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 90.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBR by 640.41% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 2,028K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBR by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,991K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares, representing a decrease of 75.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBR by 79.50% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 1,199K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing an increase of 72.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBR by 146.54% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,087K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBR by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras Background Information

Eletrobras is a major Brazilian electric utilities company. The companys headquarters are located in Rio de Janeiro. It is Latin Americas biggest power utility company, tenth largest in the world, and is also the fourth largest clean energy company in the world.

