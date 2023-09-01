Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (B3:ELET6) Price Target Decreased by 5.16% to 57.99

The average one-year price target for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (B3:ELET6) has been revised to 57.99 / share. This is an decrease of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 61.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 74.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.95% from the latest reported closing price of 39.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELET6 is 0.14%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 23,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 4,242K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELET6 by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,114K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,555K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,364K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,764K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing an increase of 25.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELET6 by 65.86% over the last quarter.

