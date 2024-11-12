CENTR Brands Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Plan

CENTR Brands (TSE:CNTR) has released an update.

CENTR Brands Corp. is planning a ten-for-one share consolidation, reducing its outstanding shares from over 116 million to approximately 11.6 million, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This move comes as the company focuses on its wellness beverage offerings after discontinuing two product lines in the CBD category.

