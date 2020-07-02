Markets
Centogene Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostic Test

(RTTNews) - Centogene N.V. (CNTG) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.

The company noted that its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test is a real-time test based on the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the underlying virus causing COVID-19.

The test is intended for use by qualified laboratory personnel to be performed in Centogene's CLIA certified high-complexity laboratories in Germany, the company said.

