Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. Sales crushed expectations at €128m, beating expectations by 27%. Centogene reported a statutory loss of €1.02 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:CNTG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Centogene are now predicting revenues of €137.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 7.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around €1.00. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €78.1m and losses of €1.34 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €16.92, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Centogene at €24.03 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €15.02. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Centogene shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Centogene's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 7.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 39% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Centogene is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €16.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Centogene. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Centogene going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Centogene (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

