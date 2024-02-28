Centogene Explores Strategic Alternatives, Incl. Sale

(RTTNews) - Centogene N.V. (CNTG) said Wednesday that it has decided to explore a range of strategic alternatives focused on sustainable long-term value creation for the benefit of its stakeholders.

The Strategic alternatives may include an acquisition of Centogene through a tender offer, a merger or other business combination, divestitures of asset, licensing/partnership transactions, seeking additional financing, and/or continuing to operate as an independent public company.

There can be no assurance that the Company's strategic review process will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. There is no set timetable for this process, the company said in a statement.

