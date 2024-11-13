Centogene Announces Share Sale to Charme IV

Centogene (CNTGF) has released an update.

Centogene N.V. has entered into a share purchase agreement with Charme IV, an Italian fund, to sell its shares and shareholder loans of Centogene GmbH. This transaction is expected to lead to the dissolution of Centogene N.V., with its assets and debts being liquidated. Additionally, agreements have been made with Oxford Finance and Pharmaceutical Investment Company regarding financial arrangements and joint ventures, setting the stage for future growth.

