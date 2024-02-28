News & Insights

Centogene Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notice Of Delisting

February 28, 2024

(RTTNews) - Centogene N.V. (CNTG) said it received a staff determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the company of the determination of the Nasdaq staff to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Global Market due to non-compliance with the minimum USD $15 million Market Value of Publicly Held Shares requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule.

The company noted that the Staff Determination has no immediate effect and will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting of the company's securities.

CNTG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $0.77 down $0.16 or 17.20%.

