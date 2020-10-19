Markets
Centogene: FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization For SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay

(RTTNews) - Centogene N.V. (CNTG) said the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for CentoSure, the company's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test. CentoSure SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay is a real-time test based on the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, "This emergency use authorization by the FDA is an extremely important further step to prevent a further spread of COVID-19, specifically in countries that have been heavily impacted, like the U.S.".

