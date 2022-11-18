Centillion Fund Inc. Ups Stake in Entera Bio (ENTX)

Fintel reports that Centillion Fund Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,396,953 shares of Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX). This represents 8.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 17, 2022 they reported 1,265,823 shares and 4.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 89.36% and an increase in total ownership of 3.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients.

The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues.

The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Knoll Capital Management, LLC holds 2,484,275 shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management, L.p. holds 2,082,372 shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353,000 shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 21,300 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 17,597 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Wealth Management LLC holds 11,830 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entera Bio Ltd. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Entera Bio Ltd is 0.1113%, a decrease of 17.2908%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.02% to 4,657,733 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for ENTX / Entera Bio Ltd.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.