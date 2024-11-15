Centessa price target raised to $28 from $24 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Centessa (CNTA) to $28 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company “pre-empted the Street with a compelling” Single Ascending Dose/Multiple Ascending Dose update from ORX750. These data confirm the medicine’s best-in-class profile while addressing key unanswered questions on tolerability, dose response, and next steps, the analyst contends.

