Centessa price target raised to $28 from $24 at Guggenheim

November 15, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Centessa (CNTA) to $28 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company “pre-empted the Street with a compelling” Single Ascending Dose/Multiple Ascending Dose update from ORX750. These data confirm the medicine’s best-in-class profile while addressing key unanswered questions on tolerability, dose response, and next steps, the analyst contends.

