Centessa Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump 17% On $250 Mln Public Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) rose 17.65% to $26.52, up $3.98, after announcing it has priced an underwritten public offering of 11.63 million American Depositary Shares - ADSs at $21.50 per ADS, raising approximately $250 million in gross proceeds.

The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.74 million additional ADSs at the offering price minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

On the day of the announcement, CNTA experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the deal. The stock's 52-week range is $9.60 - $26.52.

