Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data of OX2R Agonist ORX750 at AAN 2025 Annual Meeting

Centessa Pharmaceuticals will present Phase 1 trial data for ORX750 at the AAN 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Quiver AI Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has announced that it will present data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of ORX750, a novel OX2R agonist being developed for narcolepsy type 1, narcolepsy type 2, and idiopathic hypersomnia, at the American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego from April 5-9, 2025. This investigational drug is also under evaluation in a Phase 2a trial (CRYSTAL-1) for the same conditions. The poster presentation, featuring research on ORX750 in acutely sleep-deprived healthy participants, will be given by Deborah Hartman, PhD, on April 5. Centessa Pharmaceuticals aims to develop transformative therapies for sleep-wake disorders, as well as address other symptoms related to cognitive deficits and fatigue. Further details about the presentation and the company's pipeline can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Centessa Pharmaceuticals will showcase significant data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of ORX750, highlighting their commitment to advancing treatment options for sleep-wake disorders.

The presentation at the prestigious American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting indicates that the research is gaining recognition within the medical community, potentially enhancing the company's visibility and credibility.

Progress with ORX750 in the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial (CRYSTAL-1) reflects the company's commitment to developing innovative therapies for conditions that currently have limited treatment options.

Potential Negatives

There is no information provided regarding the efficacy or safety results from the ongoing clinical trials for ORX750, which raises concerns about the potential progress of the drug.

The company does not disclose any specific timelines or expectations for future data releases, which may lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

As a clinical-stage company, there may be inherent risks associated with the development of ORX750, which are not addressed in this press release.

FAQ

What is ORX750 developed for?

ORX750 is developed for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH).

When will the data from the Phase 1 trial be presented?

The data will be presented at the AAN 2025 Annual Meeting from April 5-9, 2025.

Who is presenting the poster on ORX750?

Deborah Hartman, PhD, Global Scientific Head of the Orexin Program, will present the poster.

Where can I find the poster after the presentation?

The poster will be available on the Centessa website after the presentation concludes.

What is Centessa Pharmaceuticals focused on developing?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing medicines for sleep-wake disorders and is also advancing immuno-oncology therapies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNTA Insider Trading Activity

$CNTA insiders have traded $CNTA stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAURABH SAHA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 630,000 shares for an estimated $10,596,459 .

. GREGORY M WEINHOFF (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 126,597 shares for an estimated $2,042,051 .

. IQBAL J HUSSAIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 89,705 shares for an estimated $1,462,561 .

. KAREN M. ANDERSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,926 shares for an estimated $982,077 .

. TIA L BUSH (Chief Technology & Quality Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,424 shares for an estimated $663,296.

$CNTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CNTA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOSTON and LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Centessa Pharmaceuticals



plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of ORX750, an investigational novel highly potent and selective OX2R agonist being progressed for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), will be presented in a poster session at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting being held April 5-9, 2025, in San Diego, CA. ORX750 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial (



CRYSTAL-1



) in participants with NT1, NT2 and IH.





Details of the poster presentation are as follows:







Title:





Phase 1 Clinical Data with Orexin Receptor 2 (OX2R) Agonist, ORX750, in Acutely Sleep-Deprived Healthy Participants









Abstract Number:



2277







Presenter:



Deborah Hartman, PhD, Global Scientific Head, Orexin Program







Session Date and Time:



Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:45 AM- 12:45 PM PT





Centessa’s booth number is 627. AAN abstracts are available on the conference website. Centessa’s poster will be available on the Centessa website at



https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations



after the poster presentation concludes.







About Centessa Pharmaceuticals









Centessa Pharmaceuticals



plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. We are developing potential best-in-class orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonists intended to be orally administered for the treatment of sleep-wake disorders including narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2) and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric conditions. We also anticipate that our OX2R agonists may have utility in treating impaired attention, cognitive deficits, fatigue, and other symptoms. Our earlier stage pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology with our proprietary LockBody



®



technology platform.







Contact:







Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.





SVP of Investor Relations









investors@centessa.com







