Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 42% of the shares, institutions hold 28%

Every investor in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 28% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:CNTA Ownership Breakdown August 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centessa Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Centessa Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:CNTA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 7.3% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Medicxi Ventures (UK) LLP with 21% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Index Ventures SA and General Atlantic Service Company, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Saurabh Saha is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc. It has a market capitalization of just US$408m, and insiders have US$33m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Centessa Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 42%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Centessa Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Centessa Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which is significant) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

