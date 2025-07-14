Centessa Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CNTA

In trading on Monday, shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Symbol: CNTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.16, changing hands as high as $15.48 per share. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNTA's low point in its 52 week range is $9 per share, with $19.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.