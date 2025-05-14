Centessa Pharmaceuticals Advances OX2R Agonist Pipeline with Upcoming Clinical Data for ORX750 and ORX142 in 2025

Centessa Pharmaceuticals updates on its OX2R agonist pipeline, highlighting progress in studies for narcolepsy and neurological disorders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals announced significant progress in its orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist pipeline, particularly with ORX750, which is undergoing a Phase 2a study for narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), type 2 (NT2), and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), with data expected this year. The company aims to address the unmet medical needs in these conditions and is optimistic about ORX750's potential as a best-in-class treatment. Additionally, ORX142 is expected to enter first-in-human studies for neurological disorders, while ORX489 is advancing in preclinical development. Centessa reported a cash balance of $424.9 million as of March 31, 2025, which is anticipated to fund operations into mid-2027, despite a net loss of $26.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a higher loss in the previous year.

Potential Positives

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is advancing key clinical studies, with data expected from the Phase 2a CRYSTAL-1 study of ORX750 for multiple indications, showcasing the potential for innovative treatments in narcolepsy and hypersomnia.

The company is optimistic about its pipeline of OX2R agonists, with ORX142 set to begin first-in-human studies, indicating strong progress in developing therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.

Financial results show a significant decrease in net loss compared to the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiency and potential for long-term sustainability.

Centessa’s strong cash position of $424.9 million is expected to fund operations into mid-2027, providing financial stability for its ongoing research and development efforts.

Potential Negatives

Research & Development expenses increased significantly from $22.7 million in Q1 2024 to $33.4 million in Q1 2025, indicating a rise in costs that may concern investors.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $26.1 million, though it is an improvement from the $38.0 million loss in the same quarter the previous year, demonstrating ongoing financial challenges.

Forward-looking statements caution about significant risks and uncertainties, including potential failures in clinical trials and the ability to sustain operations financially, which could cause investor apprehension.

FAQ

What is the ORX750 Phase 2a CRYSTAL-1 study?

The ORX750 Phase 2a CRYSTAL-1 study evaluates the efficacy of ORX750 in treating narcolepsy type 1, type 2, and idiopathic hypersomnia.

When are data readouts expected for ORX750?

Data readouts for the ORX750 study are expected across all three indications of narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia in 2025.

What advancements are being made with ORX142?

ORX142 is on track to initiate first-in-human studies aimed at treating neurological and neurodegenerative disorders.

How much cash does Centessa Pharmaceuticals have?

As of March 31, 2025, Centessa Pharmaceuticals reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $424.9 million.

What is Centessa Pharmaceuticals' mission?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients across various neurological and psychiatric disorders.

$CNTA Insider Trading Activity

$CNTA insiders have traded $CNTA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAURABH SAHA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 455,000 shares for an estimated $7,531,561 .

. IQBAL J HUSSAIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 101,705 shares for an estimated $1,645,270 .

. GREGORY M WEINHOFF (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 64,978 shares for an estimated $1,038,941 .

. KAREN M. ANDERSON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,926 shares for an estimated $982,077 .

. TIA L BUSH (Chief Technology & Quality Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,424 shares for an estimated $663,296 .

. DAVID M CHAO (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $120,205.

$CNTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $CNTA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$CNTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CNTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $28.0 on 11/15/2024

BOSTON and LONDON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc





(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“This was a productive quarter for Centessa, marked by steady progress across our OX2R agonist pipeline,” said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “The orexin pathway represents a promising new frontier in neuroscience, with the potential to address not only sleep-wake disorders, but also excessive daytime sleepiness in a broad spectrum of neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, as well as impaired attention, cognitive deficits and fatigue.”





Dr. Saha continued, “We are excited to be at the forefront of developing OX2R agonists starting with ORX750, our most advanced OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1, NT2 and IH. ORX750 is progressing in the Phase 2a



CRYSTAL-1



study and is on track with patient data expected across all three indications this year. Given the unmet patient need for new treatment options, the team is intensely focused on execution to carry this momentum forward into registrational studies, as quickly as possible.”





“In parallel, we continue to advance our pipeline of potential first-in-class follow-up OX2R agonists for the treatment of neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. More specifically, we are on track to initiate first-in-human studies of ORX142 with clinical data in acutely sleep-deprived healthy volunteers planned for this year. With multiple data readouts expected across our OX2R agonist pipeline, we believe this will be another transformative year for Centessa and for the OX2R agonist class overall,” said Dr. Saha.







Recent Highlights









In April 2025, additional data from the Phase 1 study of ORX750 were presented in a poster session at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. In addition to showing previously disclosed Phase 1 data, the poster featured the time-course curves of the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT) and Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) results from the 5.0 mg dose cohort. These data showed that at the 5.0 mg dose sustained effects were observed throughout the 8-hour post dose observation period in both mean sleep latency on the MWT (>30 minutes) and in KSS scores, compared to placebo. The Company believes that the totality of the Phase 1 data continues to support ORX750’s profile as a potential best-in-class OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1, NT2 and IH, with first-in-class potential in NT2 and IH.













OX2R Agonist Pipeline and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones











: The Phase 2a CRYSTAL-1 study is ongoing in participants with NT1, NT2 and IH, with data from all three indications planned in 2025.





: Subject to IND clearance, the Company plans to initiate first-in-human studies with the goal of sharing clinical data in acutely sleep-deprived healthy volunteers in 2025.





: Currently in IND-enabling studies.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











: Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $424.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2025 will fund operations into mid-2027.





: R&D expenses were $33.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $22.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





: G&A expenses were $12.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





: Net loss was $26.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $38.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.









About Phase 2a







CRYSTAL-1







Clinical Study of ORX750







The Phase 2a CRYSTAL-1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, cross-over basket study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ORX750 in participants with NT1, NT2 and IH. Efficacy assessments will evaluate the effect of ORX750 on excessive daytime sleepiness (using the MWT and Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS)), cataplexy (NT1 only) and overall symptom improvement (measured by Narcolepsy Severity Scale (NSS) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia Severity Scale (IHSS)). Other exploratory assessments include measures of sleep, cognition, attention, memory and general health. For more information, visit



https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06752668



.







About Centessa Pharmaceuticals











Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc





is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist program for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), impaired attention, cognitive deficits and fatigue across neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. We also have an early-stage immuno-oncology program focused on our novel LockBody



®



technology platform. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “aim,” “seek,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company’s ability to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients; its expectations for executing on the Company's pipeline; its expectations on its anticipated cash runway; the timing of commencement of new studies or clinical trials or clinical and preclinical data related to ORX750, ORX142, ORX489 and other OX2R agonist molecules, and the LockBody technology platform; its ability to identify, screen, recruit and maintain a sufficient number of or any subjects in its existing and anticipated studies or clinical trials of ORX750, ORX142, ORX489 and other OX2R agonist molecules, and any LockBody candidates; its expectations on executing its research and clinical development plans and the timing thereof; its expectations as to the potential results and impact of each of its clinical programs and trials; the Company’s ability to differentiate ORX750, ORX142, ORX489 and other OX2R agonist molecules, any LockBody candidates from other treatment options; the development, design and therapeutic potential of ORX750, ORX142, ORX489 and other OX2R agonist molecules, and the LockBody technology platform; and regulatory matters, including the timing and likelihood of success of obtaining regulatory clearance, obtaining authorizations to initiate or continue clinical trials. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the safety and tolerability profile of our product candidates; our ability to identify, screen and recruit a sufficient number of or any subjects in our existing and anticipated new studies or clinical trials of ORX750, ORX142, ORX489 or within anticipated timelines; our expectations relating to the clinical trials of ORX750, including the predicted timing of enrollment, the predicted efficacious doses of ORX750 and our ability to successfully conduct our clinical development of ORX750, our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; business (including commercial viability), regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company; risks inherent in developing product candidates and technologies; future results from our ongoing and planned clinical trials; our ability to obtain adequate financing, including through our financing facility with Oxford Finance, to fund our planned clinical trials and other expenses; trends in the industry; the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, including the receipt and maintenance of clearances to conduct or continue clinical testing; our operating costs and use of cash, including cash runway, cost of development activities and conducting clinical trials, future expenditures risks; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and/or commercialized; the risk that the historical results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in ongoing or future studies; economic risks to the United States and United Kingdom banking systems; and geo-political risks such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East conflicts or trade wars and imposition of tariffs. These and other risks concerning our programs and operations are described in additional detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.







Contact:







Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.





SVP of Investor Relations





investors@centessa.com



















Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss







(unaudited)





(amounts in thousands except share and per share data)



























Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024











License and other revenue









$





15,000













$





—













Operating expenses:

























Research and development













33,443

















22,652













General and administrative













12,334

















13,438













Loss from operations













(30,777





)













(36,090





)









Interest and investment income













7,890

















2,591













Interest expense













(2,877





)













(2,529





)









Other non-operating income (expense), net













1,026

















(1,537





)









Loss before income taxes













(24,738





)













(37,565





)









Income tax expense













1,397

















481













Net loss













(26,135





)













(38,046





)

































Other comprehensive (loss) income:

























Foreign currency translation adjustment













643

















(25





)









Unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities, net of reclassification adjustment and tax













(2,781





)













155













Other comprehensive (loss) income













(2,138





)













130





































Total comprehensive loss









$





(28,273





)









$





(37,916





)

































Net loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.38





)









Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted













133,033,541

















99,887,720



























Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(unaudited)





(amounts in thousands)























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Total assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





105,156









$





383,221









Investments in marketable securities









319,744













98,956









Other assets









102,945













94,621









Total assets





$





527,845









$





576,798





























Total liabilities





















Other liabilities





$





32,346









$





66,313









Long term debt









109,252













108,940









Total liabilities









141,598













175,253





























Total shareholders’ equity









386,247













401,545









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





527,845









$





576,798







