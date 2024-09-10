News & Insights

Centessa Pharma Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For ORX750 In Sleep-Deprived Volunteers; Stock Up

September 10, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) announced positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial of its highly potent and selective orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, ORX750, in acutely sleep-deprived healthy volunteers.

According to the company, ORX750 showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in mean sleep latency at the first two doses evaluated (1.0 mg and 2.5 mg) in the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT) compared to placebo.

The company noted that the 2.5 mg dose was shown to restore normative wakefulness with a mean sleep latency of 32 minutes as measured by the MWT.

ORX750 was also shown to have a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no observations of frequently reported on-target adverse events (AEs) associated with other OX2R agonists, and no cases of hepatotoxicity or visual disturbances across all three dose levels tested (1.0 mg, 2.0 mg, and 2.5 mg), as of the data cutoff date.

The company plans to rapidly advance ORX750 into Phase 2 studies in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1), narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CNTA was trading at $16.89 up $1.96 or 13.13%.

