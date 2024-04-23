News & Insights

Centessa Pharma Prices Public Offering Of About 10.81 Mln ADSs At $9.25/ADS

April 23, 2024 — 11:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) said that it has priced its underwritten public offering of about 10.81 million American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share, at a price to the public of $9.25 per ADS.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 26, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Centessa has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.62 million ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

