Centessa Pharma Announces FDA's Decision To Grant Fast Track Designation For SerpinPC

May 22, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to SerpinPC, an investigational inhibitor of activated protein C being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B, with or without inhibitors.

SerpinPC is a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of activated protein C being developed as a potential treatment for hemophilia, regardless of severity or inhibitor status, and which may also be developed to prevent bleeding associated with other bleeding disorders.

Saurabh Saha, CEO of Centessa, said: "We believe SerpinPC has the potential to be a first-in-class subcutaneously administered therapy with a differentiated safety profile for persons with hemophilia B, subject to review and approval."

