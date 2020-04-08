Centerview hires French banker Matthieu Pigasse to lead new Paris hub

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank boutique Centerview has hired Lazard's former France boss, Matthieu Pigasse, to lead its newly-launched Paris office and drive expansion across Europe.

Centerview, which currently operates in Europe from its London outpost, has also poached former Lazard bankers Nicolas Constant and Pierre Pascal.

Twelve other bankers are also set to join the new Paris hub.

Reuters was first to report earlier this year that Centerview had rented space in Paris on the upmarket Avenue Matignon and was planning to open for business in the spring, luring French bankers including Pigasse who quit Lazard in October.

"Despite current challenges, we are confident that businesses in France and across Europe are resilient and will be essential contributors to the global economic recovery," said Centerview's co-founder Blair Effron.

The announcement comes after global mergers and acquisitions activity plunged in the first quarter to its lowest level since 2016, according to Refinitiv data, and the pipeline ahead is expected to be dominated by rescue deals, restructurings and nationalisations.

Pigasse, 51, is known for his restructuring skills, having advised governments around the world in their efforts to restructure sovereign debt.

"Matthieu's experience building long-term client relationships and mentoring younger bankers aligns perfectly with Centerview's philosophy and culture," said Robert Pruzan, who co-founded Centerview with Effron in 2006.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Pamela Barbaglia and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Potter)

