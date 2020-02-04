CenterState Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CSFL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.91, changing hands as high as $24.10 per share. CenterState Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSFL's low point in its 52 week range is $21.70 per share, with $26.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.11.

