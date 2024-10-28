Centerspace narrows FY24 core FFO to $4.82-$4.90 from $4.78-$4.92

Consensus is for FY24 FFO $4.83. Lowers FY24 Same-Store Revenue view to 3.00%-3.50% from 3.25%-4.25%. Narrows FY24 Same-Store NOI view to 3.25%-3.75% from 3.00%-4.00%.

