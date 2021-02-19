Centerspace (CSR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Centerspace (Symbol: CSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.09, changing hands as low as $70.01 per share. Centerspace shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.58 per share, with $83.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.08.

