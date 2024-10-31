Centerra Gold’s Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) has released an update.

Centerra Gold reported a strong third quarter of 2024, marked by consistent operational performance and robust cash flow, even after significant investments in restarting operations at the Thompson Creek mine. The company increased its cash reserves to $604 million and continued to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Centerra is also progressing with its strategic plans, extending mine life at Mount Milligan and ramping up production at its Molybdenum Business Unit.

